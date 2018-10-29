WWE announces 6 matches to be featured this week

AJ Styles & Charlotte Flair will be in action.

This week on WWE television matches for the Mixed Match Challenge, NXT, 205 Live, and NXT UK have been announced. The likes of Zack Gibson, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair, Tony Nese, Mustafa Ali, and Adam Cole will be in action.

On 205 Live, two matches have been announced. The Brian Kendrick will hope to continue his crusade of getting revenge against 'Gentleman' Jack Gallagher & The Brian Kendrick when he faces off with 'Gentleman' Jack Gallagher while Drew Gulak watches on at ringside.

After both men gained huge victories over the last few weeks on 205 Live, it was decided that Tony Nese would face Mustafa Ali with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to the Cruiserweight Championship.

On NXT UK, one match has been announced. After their encounter last week on NXT UK where Zack Gibson had some choice words for Noam Dar, NXT UK general manager Johnny Saint decided that Noam Dar will face off with Zack Gibson in this week's main event.

On NXT, one match has been announced. Due to their interference in the NXT Tag Team Title match between Undisputed Era & the War Raiders, it has been decided that the War Raiders will get the opportunity to redeem themselves when they team up against Adam Cole & the returning Bobby Fish of Undisputed Era.

On the Mixed Match Challenge, two matches have been announced. On the Raw side of the bracket, Team Mahalicia (Alicia Fox & Jinder Mahal) will face off with Team Monster Eclipse (Ember Moon & Braun Strowman). Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox have suffered 2 losses in this tournament while Braun Strowman & Ember Moon are undefeated.

On SmackDown Live side of the tournament, Ravishing Rusev Day (Rusev & Lana) will face off with Team Phenomenal Flairs (AJ Styles & Charlotte Flair). AJ Styles & Charlotte Flair are undefeated in this tournament while Rusev & Lana have suffered 2 losses.

