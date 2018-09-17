6 Matches that we will see this week on WWE television (9/16/18)

Ricochet will be in action this week.

Because Hell in a Cell is taking place tonight, matches for Raw or SmackDown Live have not been announced for this week. However, matches for the 2nd season of the Mixed Match Challenge, NXT, & 205 Live have been announced.

#6 Lio Rush vs Noam Dar (205 Live)

205 Live's two youngest superstars will face off this week.

Lio Rush & Noam Dar have been involved in a small rivalry over the last 2 weeks. They have had words on social media outlets such as 205 Live and Lio Rush even made a diss track about Noam Dar. They will have the opportunity to settle their issues in the ring on 205 Live. This can be a great match that will help to find new contenders for the Cruiserweight Championship.

