6 Matt Riddle Matches we want to see in the WWE/NXT

Matt Riddle is the WWE's latest big-name signing

This past week, Matt Riddle, one of the hottest indie stars in the world, reportedly signed a three year deal with the WWE.

For those who don't know, Riddle is one of the most talked about wrestlers of 2018, having put on some serious match of the year candidates with the likes of Zack Sabre Jr and Minoru Suzuki over the past eight months.

It seems Riddle, like the WWE's other recent signing, Keith Lee, will make his way down to the NXT brand very soon.

Riddle is a unique talent, with a background in MMA and a laid-back character that is different to anything else in the WWE right now. He has also grown into one of the most complete performers in the industry in an incredibly short space of time, and fans will now be excited as to what he will have to offer the WWE and NXT.

As with any new superstar who debuts, fans will have a wish-list of matches they want to see from 'the king of bros', so let's take a look at six matches that we'd like to see from Matt Riddle in the WWE and NXT.

6: Matt Riddle Vs The Miz

The Miz would make the perfect first feud for Riddle

Matt Riddle's King of the Bros gimmick could make him the perfect opponent for The Miz's current arrogant heel persona.

Riddle is well known for being a bit of a goof-ball, and this could bring back memories of The Miz when he made his original debut in the WWE. The Miz could even bring up Riddle's lifestyle, claiming that he is irresponsible and that he is setting a bad example for The Miz's child. The Miz is rarely better than when he is condescending, and this would instantly get Riddle over as a different kind of babyface in the WWE.

Seeing The Miz play the veteran role here would be a nice touch, and this would make for a great first feud to introduce Riddle and his character to the WWE universe.

The Miz is also always willing to put other superstars over, and having Riddle defeat The Miz in a convincing fashion would instantly establish him as someone to watch in the WWE.

