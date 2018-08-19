6 Most underwhelming SummerSlam Cards in the history of WWE

Brock Lesnar has a long history in SummerSlams

SummerSlam is one of WWE's biggest pay-per-views of the year, right after WrestleMania. Ranking right up there with WWE's biggest events of the year, SummerSlam has seen some of the most memorable moments in WWE's long history.

This year's SummerSlam is set to be the 31st edition of the event. Set up during a time when Vince McMahon and company were looking to build more pay-per-views after the success of WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series were the two that came to mind first, later followed by Royal Rumble to form the big four pay-per-views of WWE.

In the 30 years of its history, there have been several events which missed the mark more than hit it in reality and taking a look back over the past events this is evident. While there have been plenty of amazing SummerSlam events, given the period of time it has existed, there was bound to be a few shows that fell short.

In this article, we will take a look back at the six of WWE's worst SummerSlam cards.

#6 SummerSlam 1995:

Razor Ramon lifted Shawn Michael's arm in victory

Why is a pay-per-view with the likes of The Undertaker, Kane, Bret Hart, Diesel and Shawn Michaels considered to be one of the worst pay-per-views of all time? For many reasons.

The product was boring and the characters were written badly. WCW was on the rise, and what WWE's product was no longer enough to draw the attention of the people away from their competitor. The Undertaker battled Kama in a ridiculous Casket Match, Kane (then in the gimmick of an evil dentist) was a waste of Bret Hart's talents. The whole card was less than enough to be one of the biggest shows of the year.

Best Match of the Card: Razor Ramon vs Shawn Michaels - Shawn and Razor had a rematch of their previous Intercontinental Title Ladder Match bout from the previous year's WrestleMania, and was the only saving grace of the entire show.

Worst Match of the Card: Diesel vs King Mabel - The main event of SummerSlam was Diesel facing King Mabel for the WWE Championship. No that is not a joke, as Vince McMahon thought it was the best possible feud at the time, something the entire wrestling world heartily disagreed with. Being the last match of the night, it was slow, and would not have even made it to the pre-show of modern pay-per-views.

