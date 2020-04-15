6 Photos of WWE Superstar Sasha Banks she might prefer you didn't see

We take a peek at some snaps Sasha Banks may not want you to see

The Boss wasn't always the boss, and she may be a little more like us than you'd think...

Sasha Banks is the self-appointed Boss of WWE and is arguably one of the biggest stars in the company's women's division.

In around five years on what many refer to as WWE's 'main roster', Banks has racked up headline matches, main events, and Championship reigns aplenty.

But as well as being one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the company, The Boss also takes charge in plenty of other aspects. I've said many times: run through the women's roster on RAW or SmackDown - can you honestly name someone who talks better than Sasha, or possesses the kind of sass and attitude that she brings out week after week?

There really are very few, if any.

That said, Banks relies heavily on her style and her image and, at the moment, thanks to her heel persona, makes no bones about the fact that she feels she's better than not only all of her fellow performers but WWE's fans, too.

With that in mind, Banks may not be too pleased with the selection of images we have for you today, as they shatter the illusion that she's an elitist without compare.

Stand by; we have six photos of Sasha Banks she might prefer you didn't see.

#6 Rabbit in the headlights?

Shasha in her NXT days

Sasha's confidence is arguably her most dominant trait. No matter what she's doing, nobody does it or says it better than her - or at least that's what she'd tell you.

This image, therefore, is a great way to remind everyone and the sassy Sasha herself that there was a time where, quite apart from knowing it all, she actually knew very little.

This WWE snap of her at the Performance Center shows a side of Sasha most of us will never have seen. She looks a little uneasy in front of the camera, and when's the last time that was the case?

