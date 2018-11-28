6 possibilities for Triple Threat match at TLC and what they mean for WrestleMania

Merry Christmas!

As if to atone for some of its more questionable decisions this year, WWE gave us a mouthwatering Christmas present last night - a first time ever triple threat match between Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. It gets better, though. It's going to be a TLC match! It's a bout that has "match of the year candidate" written all over it, but that's not the only thing that makes this so exciting. It still gets better!

WWE is about to turn onto the Road to WrestleMania, and this match has major implications for the card that we'll ultimately see in MetLife stadium in April.

With the way things are going, there are six possibilities for this match in terms of its ending and aftermath. Whatever winds up happening on December 16th is going to have a ripple effect that will last all the way until the snows start to thaw and the lights go on in New Jersey.

Possibility 1: Becky retains

What if The Man retains?

If Becky Lynch retains on December 16th, the consequences will be fairly clear.

Charlotte Flair coming up short again, despite her "new attitude" (which Becky correctly described as a copy of her), would set her up perfectly as the winner of the women's Royal Rumble match the next month.

A date with Ronda Rousey would then await on April 7th, 2019.

Meanwhile, Becky and Asuka would be perfectly positioned to feud over the SmackDown Women's Championship until then.

This is probably the likeliest scenario at the moment. Charlotte vs. Ronda seemed set in stone the moment the former ended Asuka's streak, but it's not as set in stone now as it was a month ago. Becky Lynch has been the main roster's undisputed MVP in 2018, and her missing her Survivor Series match with Ronda Rousey suggests that something else may be in the works.

