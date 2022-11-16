6 potential announcements Shawn Michaels could make on WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be making an announcement today regarding NXT Deadline. The premium live event will air on December 10th.

The announcement is said to be "massive" and fans are buzzing about the possibilities. Listed below are six possible examples of what Shawn's announcement may be tonight.

#6. A brand new match for WWE NXT

A new report from Fightful Select stated that WWE filed to trademark the "Iron Survivor Challenge" name last week and claimed that it is a new match type heading to NXT.

The details of the match are unknown at this time, but it may include a "scramble" element to it. Fightful added that there are other "unique" aspects being pitched for the gimmick match.

#5. NXT Royal Rumble

Generation Why? Entertainment @Gen_Why_Ent @reigns_era Maybe some sort of gimmick match like the NXT equivalent of a royal rumble @reigns_era Maybe some sort of gimmick match like the NXT equivalent of a royal rumble

Some members of the WWE Universe have suggested that NXT will have its own Royal Rumble match. WWE's developmental brand doesn't have a Royal Rumble match, but they probably should at this point.

It doesn't have to be 30 superstars, but there is enough talent in NXT to warrant men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.

#4. NXT Elimination Chamber

King Barbie @Boujee_trashalt If the main roster is getting war games I want to see NXT have an elimination chamber If the main roster is getting war games I want to see NXT have an elimination chamber

The Elimination Chamber is one of the most dangerous structures in all of WWE. The company held its Elimination Chamber premium live event in February at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. Bianca Belair and Brock Lesnar emerged victorious from the men's and women's matches.

Shawn Michaels could possibly announce that the Elimination Chamber is coming to NXT Deadline next month to determine the number one contenders for the NXT Men's and Women's Championships.

Many fans are convinced that the event’s "Deadline" is a hint that there will be matches on the card that will feature time as a factor. The Elimination Chamber match features six superstars and two of them start out in the ring. The remaining four superstars are placed in pods and released one by one after a few minutes.

#3. Shawn Michaels comes out of retirement

Shawn Michaels has already come out of retirement to team up with Triple H against Kane and The Undertaker at WWE Crown Jewel 2018. It was a match to forget, but at least everyone involved made a bunch of money.

The Heartbreak Kid may want to return to the ring in NXT with some of the younger talents to give wrestling fans a far better memory of his final time in the ring. Triple H and Shawn Michaels picked up the win in the tag team match, but everyone in the audience and watching at home lost.

#2. NXT Money in the Bank Ladder match

K.C. Richards @thelinedrive @WWENXT @ShawnMichaels I’m going to assume it’s going to be yet another 6-person ladder match for the North Anerican title somehow. @WWENXT @ShawnMichaels I’m going to assume it’s going to be yet another 6-person ladder match for the North Anerican title somehow.

Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee are set to have a contract signing tonight for the NXT North American Championship. Wes Lee captured the title in a Ladder match at Halloween Havoc.

Many fans seem convinced that Michaels is going to announce another six-man Ladder match for Deadline. It would be interesting if the Money in the Bank Ladder match made its way to NXT.

#1. The premium live event will be held in an arena

Smurf @WydSmurf @WWENXT @ShawnMichaels Idk maybe call it NXT TAKEOVER Deadline and in an actual ARENA. @WWENXT @ShawnMichaels Idk maybe call it NXT TAKEOVER Deadline and in an actual ARENA.

WWE NXT typically airs from the Capitol Wrestling Center (the Performance Center) and usually has a very small crowd in attendance. The company could possibly announce that they are bringing NXT on the road, or at least for premium live events.

The TakeOver events have drawn massive crowds in the past, but that was during the black and gold days of the product. WWE has rebranded NXT once again and there may be enough fans invested in Shawn Michaels and Triple H's vision to pay money to see it live.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes