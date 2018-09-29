6 potential finishes for Triple H vs The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down

The Deadman and The Cerebral Assassin

On October 6 2018, WWE's Super Show-Down is scheduled to take place at the grand Melbourne Cricket Ground. The main event of this mammoth show features four young, promising, and upcoming megastars who represent the future of the company.

They have an average age of only 51 years and have all been involved in wrestling for only about three decades. Okay, keeping the sarcasm regarding WWE's heavy dependability on its megastars of the past aside, very soon we are going to witness four of the greatest superstars of all time in one single frame, probably for the last time ever.

The Undertaker and Triple H are two of the most recognised wrestlers ever, and with Kane and Shawn Michaels in their corners, this match is nothing short of a super dream match. Here we try to analyse the potential finishes to this mammoth match, based on how suitable they would be from a storyline point of view. Lets see how this goes.

#6 Triple H pins The Undertaker clean

Triple H celebrating

Suppose Kane and Shawn Michaels do not get involved in any way, and are present just to be hype men. The match is wrestled in a fair way, and after a few false finishes, Triple H pins The Undertaker after hitting one or more Pedigrees.

This would probably be the worst possible finish, having Triple H who has recently lost every singles match he has been in beat The Undertaker clean. The Deadman recently squashed John Cena , so having Triple H win cleanly would make no sense at all. Also, no involvement from Michaels and Kane would be a waste of their presence.

The only purpose this sort of finish could serve would be trolling the fans, something which WWE does from time to time.

