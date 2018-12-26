6 Raw Women's tag teams that could be great champions

Stratusfaction Guaranteed!

Vince McMahon shocked the WWE Universe when he announced the Women's tag team titles during the holiday cheer. While such an announcement required a better moment and time, it seems like the WWE would address this situation at a later time, and it would be just like the announcement around WWE Evolution.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have been spearheading the day to day operations in the WWE, and let's state that the company has been impressive in the representation of various projects over the course of days.

The tag team titles in the women's division were speculated for a long time, and with the word from the chairman himself, it must be considered as a positive development. There have been various tag teams in the past, but we hope that this era is able to outshine their predecessors and create memories that will be etched in people's minds forever.

With that in mind let's look at six teams that will be a great asset to the program:

#1 Sasha Banks - Bayley

Hug it out

Sasha Banks and Bayley set out to outshine their competition, and their performance in NXT during the 30-Minute Iron Man match, as well as work on the main roster, has made them an invaluable asset to the program.

The two were involved in a lackluster program in between, but now it seems like they will get their validation as a powerful tag team after the tag team title battle begins. This would also start some new and amazing storylines in the process which will be loved by fans.

Let's hope that they are able to do what they stated as a response during the Q&A session with Alexa Bliss and become the first Women's tag team champion of the current era.

