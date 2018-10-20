×
6 Reasons The WWE Universe Needs To Give Nikki Bella Versus Ronda Rousey a chance

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.91K   //    20 Oct 2018, 11:57 IST

Why can't The WWE Universe give Nikki Bella a chance?
Why can't The WWE Universe give Nikki Bella a chance?

Give it a chance man!

Nikki Bella might not be the ideal opponent for Ronda Rousey at the Evolution pay per view, but that doesn't mean The WWE Universe should just completely crap on it. In fact, WWE showcased quite a few reasons why Nikki Bella versus Ronda Rousey is a must-see match during the October 15th edition of Monday Night Raw.

Of course, some fans probably aren't going to care and will continue to crap on this monumental match up, but at least hear out the reasons why fans should give the storyline a chance. In the end, its ultimately up to The WWE Universe what they want to do, but why would they be so opposed to one of the most attitude era like feuds of the year?

With that in mind and The Evolution pay per view less than two weeks away, here are six reasons why The WWE Universe needs to give this feud a chance and actually watch the whole thing play out before rendering a verdict. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and if you still dislike the storyline or not.

#6 Represents two era's

Nikki Bella and The Diva Era or Ronda Rousey and The Women's Revolution-era?
Nikki Bella and The Diva Era or Ronda Rousey and The Women's Revolution-era?

Say what you want about Nikki Bella and most fans probably will, but she was a very dominant champion during her time in The WWE. Like it or not, she also turned the word Diva into an empowering term in WWE and did so on her own terms. With that being said, Nikki is thus a good representation of that era.

Compare that to the current era of women's wrestling and Ronda Rousey and you have a culture clash that is sure to sell tickets! Think about it! Its the same thing with John Cena. Fans might not have liked him and a lot still don't, but he still defined an era of pro wrestling and changed the course of the business forever.

Unfortunately for those that can't stand The Bella Twins, these two women represent that era of wrestling, which is supposed to be showcased at The Evolution pay per view. In the end, its era versus era and while a lot of fans seem to not be excited due to who represents The Divas era, they should be exciting to watch this exciting television unfold!

