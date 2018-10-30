6 Reasons why the Evolution PPV was underwhelming

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the piece are that of the author's and not of Sportskeeda's

Was WWE's Evolution pay per view a complete bust?

Not all that glitters is gold and not every single idea that comes out of WWE's camp is going to be a good way. Unfortunately for The WWE Universe, they found that out the hard way when WWE hosted their first ever all women's pay per view and while there were some good moments during the show, they were continuously overshadowed by a plethora of not so good decisions.

Again, that doesn't mean the Evolution pay per view isn't worth a watch or even a rewatch if you feel tempted, but it still failed to achieve what it had set out to and that was to change the game for women's wrestling. With that being said and the reasons that will be listed below, the Evolution pay per view was underwhelming as a whole and fans need to admit it.

#6 The opening match

What was even the point of Trish Stratus and Lita returning to WWE?

The opening match on any card is a very important spot. It is something that can set the tone for the rest of the evening and is sometimes that can really get the crowd into the show early on. The opening match between Trish Stratus, Lita, Mickie James and Alicia Fox didn't accomplish any of that however and was mainly a desperate attempt at nostalgia.

Now the match would have served a little bit more of a purpose if Alexa Bliss didn't get injured a week or two before the show, but without her, it really didn't do anything for anyone. In fact, it wasn't a match that WWE can really build upon, which is another reason why the match didn't seem to serve a purpose.

In the end, it was fun at times to see Trish Stratus hit the Stratusfaction and Lita hit a moonsault, but that doesn't take away from the fact that the match achieved nothing besides a hint at nostalgia. Beyond that, it looked sloppy in a few places and WWE trying to get Bliss involved throughout the match did next to nothing to make it better.

