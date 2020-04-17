6 Released WWE Superstars who have the highest chance of being rehired

While some may not return, these Superstars have the highest chance of coming back when things get better.

Over 20 Superstars were released across all three brands this week.

Rusev Day may not be over just yet

April 15th, 2020 will go down as one of the darkest days in the last decade or so in WWE. It saw the release of 22 Superstars and many backstage producers, coaches, and staff that we don't normally see on-screen.

Some of the backstage producers released include former Superstars such as Kurt Angle, Shane Helms (Hurricane), Shawn Daivari, Billy Kidman, Fit Finlay, Pat Buck, etc. while the longest-tenured referee Mike Chioda was shockingly released as well.

This list is purely about the on-screen talent. While we believe that many of the above-mentioned names will eventually get their jobs back, there's a high chance that many Superstars will be re-hired as well.

WWE would argue that they had to cut costs at the time of the pandemic, giving out big severance paycheques. Either way, our thoughts are with those who lost their jobs in WWE and we hope that they'll find opportunities elsewhere or be re-hired later on. Here are six Superstars who have a high chance of being rehired later on.

#6. Curt Hawkins

A valuable enhancement talent

Curt Hawkins is a Superstar who was released a few years ago with the same purpose before he left - being given the role of an enhancement talent. While he may have hoped for more, there's certainly nothing wrong with that, since most Superstars in WWE have an assigned role. If it weren't Hawkins in that spot, it would have been someone else.

It's not too surprising that he was released, especially since he was hardly being utilized on television. He may not be rehired as soon as the crowds return, but it might be a year or so before he's back with the company. He's a valuable enhancement talent and still has a lot to offer, even if he stays in one role.

