6 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - Legendary event highlighted, big return on past SmackDown

WWE had another busy week with brand-new programs airing on USA and FOX. Beyond that, the company announced plans for a big Premium Live Event in France next year. Unfortunately, their streaming platforms have been less newsworthy.

Just a handful of programs were added to the archives of both streaming services over the course of the week. Monday featured a new episode of RAW Talk, while Tuesday saw the prior week's NXT uploaded on-demand.

Wednesday was slightly busier with a recent edition of RAW and a new episode of The Bump. That program featured Nick Aldis, for the first time ever, and Sami Zayn as guests. Lastly, a new episode of This Week In WWE was added on-demand on Thursday.

Despite a slow week, this weekend will pick up slightly, with six full-length programs set to arrive on-demand. This includes a new compilation, indie programming, an exciting high flyer in action, and more. What's set to arrive?

Below are six shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#6. The SmackDown LowDown will offer another episode

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown is set to stream on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The video will arrive on-demand at around 12 PM EST on Saturday, November 18.

The popular show recaps much of what went down on Friday Night SmackDown the night prior. Matt Camp and Megan Morant provide insight and analysis while a handful of promos from the arena are slotted in throughout the sub-30-minute program.

Last week's edition of the series is available on-demand, but the interviews can be seen in the video posted above. LA Knight was the first to be interviewed, followed by the duo A-Town Down Under. Lastly, all of Damage CTRL, including Asuka, were featured.

#5. wXw Wrestling will offer a new upload

Indie wrestling is set to return to WWE Network. The Germany promotion will be offering their wXw Inner Circle 14 event on-demand on Sunday, November 19.

The show was held back on September 21 and featured eight big-time matches. wXw Wrestling regulars such as Shigehiro Irie, Ava Everett, Elijah Blum, and Jacob Crane were in action.

Notably, MLW's 1 Called Manders was in action on the show too. Manders was involved in the main event featuring Shigehiro. However, whether the Major League Wrestling star's match will be included in the final cut is unclear.

#4. Main Event & #3. SmackDown, two recent shows will be made available

Expand Tweet

Two programs that recently aired will soon be available on WWE Network and Peacock. World Wrestling Entertainment's weekly programs aren't typically available on either platform first-run and instead arrive after a delay due to contractual obligations.

WWE Main Event from November 2, 2023, will be available on-demand on Saturday, November 28. The opening bout of the night featured RAW's Katana Chance battling NXT's Blair Davenport. Akira Tozawa fought the exciting Wes Lee in the main event.

Friday Night SmackDown from October 20, 2023, will be added on Sunday, November 19. The big show featured the return of Bianca Belair, who had last been seen suffering an injury at the hands of Damage CTRL.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Dani Palmer vs. Tatum Paxley

A new episode of NXT Level Up will be streaming this weekend. The show will be on the feed on Friday, November 17, immediately following SmackDown on FOX at 10 PM EST. Level Up will not be available afterward for Peacock subscribers due to WWE's deal with Hulu. It will arrive two weeks later.

Just two matches are set to take place on this week's show, but they should be exciting ones. The high-flying Riley Osborne will battle the stud athlete Tavion Heights. The main event of the evening will see Dani Palmer look to gain revenge against Tatum Paxley for a past betrayal.

#1. The Best Of WWE will return

The Best Of WWE graphic

A new episode of The Best Of WWE will stream this weekend. The show will premiere on Friday, November 17, and should be available on-demand at around 10 AM EST.

This edition of the series is The Best Of WWE: Starrcade Spectacular. Naturally, this means the compilation will cover the Starrcade event, which has an illustrious history dating back to 1983.

While it isn't yet clear how much of the show's history will be covered, it will likely feature a plethora of Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW stars. This includes Sting, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, and Harley Race, among others. The compilation may even dip into the World Wrestling Entertainment's special events, but that is less likely.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer