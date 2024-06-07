6 Shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - NXT Battleground featuring TNA crossover, interviews, and more

WWE Network and Peacock continue to be a great bargain for fans. While the flow of new content has significantly dropped compared to past years, there is still a wealth of exciting programming fans can check out.

Still, the output of content is quite slow. Monday featured just one new program, which was a new edition of RAW Talk. Meanwhile, Tuesday also had just one new upload, that being a week-old edition of NXT.

Wednesdays are typically busier, but The Bump is on a sabbatical. As a result, the day saw just one new upload, which was a month-old edition of Monday Night RAW. Lastly, a new episode of This Week In WWE was added to the archives on Thursday.

Meanwhile, six new full-length programs are set to arrive on-demand or stream over the coming days. This weekend will feature a new Premium Live Event, other fresh in-ring content, interviews, and beyond. What will be added on demand?

Below are six shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#6. The SmackDown LowDown will air

The SmackDown LowDown will be back with a brand new episode this weekend. The popular Peacock and WWE Network series will air at 10 AM EST on Saturday, June 8.

The series breaks down the action of the blue brand from the prior night. Megan Morant and Sam Roberts host the weekly show, but three interviews filmed at SmackDown the night prior are spliced into the program each week.

Last week's episode of The SmackDown LowDown can be seen on demand, and the interview portion is in the video above. DIY was the first to be interviewed, with The Way's Indi Hartwell second. Lastly, all four members of Legado del Fantasma were given interview time.

#5. NXT Battleground & #4. Countdown to NXT Battleground

The big hook for this weekend is WWE NXT Battleground. This is the first Premium Live Event for the white and gold brand following WrestleMania weekend's NXT Stand and Deliver show. The program will air at 8 PM EST on Sunday, June 9.

Battleground is set to be a big show. It will feature a promotional crossover as TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will challenge NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Additionally, former AEW star Ethan Page will make his NXT debut against Trick Williams.

A special one-hour pre-show will precede the NXT Battleground Premium Live Event. Countdown to NXT Battleground will air on WWE Network, Peacock, and social platforms beginning at 7 PM EST that same day.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on demand

Two programs that originally aired on the FOX Network and on the Hulu streaming service will soon arrive on WWE Network and Peacock. These shows are Friday Night SmackDown and Main Event, both of which have a contractually obligated delay before they can arrive.

WWE Main Event from May 23, 2024, is set to be added on demand on Saturday, June 8. The opening bout saw Natalya go one-on-one with Kiana James. Meanwhile, the main event featured The Creed Brothers clashing with The Authors of Pain.

Friday Night SmackDown from May 10, 2024, will be added to the archives on Sunday, June 9. The main event of the night saw Randy Orton clash with AJ Styles, but maybe the most interesting moment was a segment with Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul, who had a war of words.

#1. NXT Level Up will air

NXT Level Up is set to stream on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The show will air immediately after SmackDown on FOX at 10 PM EST on Friday, June 7. As a weekly reminder, the show won't be available after first streaming on the live feed due to contractual obligations to Hulu.

Three matches were taped for this week's edition of NXT Level Up. The main event will see two members of Chase U in tag team action. Duke Hudson will team up with Riley Osborne to take on Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux.

Two other bouts have been confirmed for this week's show too. In the women's division, Adriana Rizzo will face the more experienced Wren Sinclair. Additionally, NXT Level Up regular Tavion Heights will clash with Tank Ledger of Hank & Tank.

