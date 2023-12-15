6 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - Top star in a new documentary, former champion returns to past SmackDown

WWE Network and Peacock had a fairly slow week following the NXT Deadline 2023 weekend. Despite the content added throughout the week being less-than-exciting to many subscribers, the weekend will end up being a bit busier. Before that, however, let's take a look at what has arrived on-demand since the week began.

Monday featured just one new upload with a brand edition of RAW Talk made available on-demand. Tuesday also saw just one new video made available, this one being the NXT Deadline go-home show from the white & gold brand. NXT is added on-demand in most regions one week after first airing on USA Network.

Wednesday was once again busier than most other weekdays. A month-old episode of Monday Night RAW was made available along with a new edition of WWE's The Bump. Mick Foley and Drew McIntyre were the featured performers. Lastly, This Week In WWE streamed on Thursday.

Six full-length programs are set to arrive on both streaming platforms this weekend. This includes the standard weekend uploads, a brand-new documentary, and another indie show taped a few months ago. What will arrive on demand?

Below are six shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#6. The SmackDown LowDown will return with another episode

The SmackDown LowDown will air another new episode this week. More specifically, the program will be available at 12 PM EST on Saturday, December 16. For those unaware, the series features Matt Camp and Megan Morant breaking down the action of SmackDown from the prior night.

Last week's edition of The SmackDown LowDown is available on-demand, and the interview portions can be seen in the video above. Santos Escobar was the first to be interviewed, followed by the duo of Mia Yim and Zelina Vega. Lastly, Austin Theory spoke about the United States Championship Tournament.

#5. WWE Main Event & #4. SmackDown, two recent shows will air

Two programs that recently aired on other platforms will be arriving on WWE Network and Peacock over the course of this weekend. These shows initially aired on FOX and Hulu, respectively, and their arrival has been delayed due to contractual obligations with the aforementioned platforms.

WWE Main Event from November 30, 2023, will be made available on Saturday, December 16. This show featured several NXT Superstars. The opening bout saw Duke Hudson clash with Charlie Dempsey. Meanwhile, RAW's Apollo Crews wrestled Riley Osborne in the main event.

Friday Night SmackDown from November 17, 2023, will be added on-demand on Sunday, December 17. This show featured the SmackDown return of Becky Lynch, who agreed to team up with Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair ahead of the Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#3. A wXw Wrestling show will be added on demand

A new wXw Wrestling event is set to be added to the archives this weekend. The German wrestling promotion will showcase their We Love Wrestling #50 event, which was initially filmed back on September 24, 2023, and will be available on-demand on Saturday, December 16.

Eight big matches are set to be featured in the new WWE Network and Peacock addition. This includes LSG vs. Laurance Roman, Icarus vs. Patrick Bork, and various other wXw wrestlers clashing. This also includes a 16-carat Gold 2024 Qualifying Match featuring Fast Time Moodo.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

A new episode of NXT Level Up will be streaming on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. More specifically, the show will begin airing on Friday, December 15, at 10 PM EST. This immediately follows SmackDown on FOX.

So far, no matches have been announced for the program. WWE typically reveals the lineup on Thursday ahead of the program airing, but they have yet to release any information on the show.

Still, Peacock users should keep in mind that the program won't be on-demand after initially streaming due to contractual obligations, so be sure to watch it live unless you plan to wait two weeks to see it.

#1. A Braun Strowman documentary will air

The final entry on this list is a surprise addition that many fans did not see coming. A new documentary is set to arrive on-demand later today, on Friday, December 15. As of about 10 AM EST, a special focused on Braun Strowman will stream.

The upcoming video is titled Braun Strowman: Waukesha Strong. All that has been announced so far is that the special will see Braun visit Waukesha, Wisconsin, so details on the upcoming WWE Network original program remain scarce.

