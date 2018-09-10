Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
6 Superstars and Teams who can aid The Shield on tonight's Raw

Ali Siddiqui
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.20K   //    10 Sep 2018, 15:14 IST

The Shield was jum
The Shield was jumped by Raw's heel roster last week.

On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, expect payback from The Shield after they were jumped by the entire Heel Roster last week. The attack was likely ordered by the acting General Manager, Baron Corbin. However, The Shield has overcome Authorities in the past and things wouldn't be much different this time either.

We have seen The Shield take out more than 10 Superstars at the same time all by themselves in the past. However, things wouldn't be the same this time. The Heel roster now has a huge lineup, consisting of Superstars like Authors of Pain, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre etc.

So, if The Shield wants to avoid what happened last week, they would need some backup. There are some other Superstars on the Raw roster who have some score to settle against the Heels. The Shield would have a hard time trusting some of these Superstars but as it's said, desperate times call for desperate measures.

So, here are 6 Superstars and Tag Teams who can aid The Shield tonight in their battle against the Heels.


#6 The B-Team

Enter cap

Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, collectively known as The B-Team lost their Tag Team Titles to Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler last week. The B-Team reigned as Raw's Tag Team Champions for almost 2 months. The B-Team was scheduled to face The Revival for the titles but the Revival was jumped backstage by McIntyre and Ziggler prior to the match.

McIntyre and Ziggler won the Tag Titles clean. However, Axel and Dallas might have some issues with last week's match. Axel and Dallas weren't prepared for McIntyre and Ziggler. They had been feuding with The Revival for one month. So, a sudden change in the opponents might have led to their loss. This can lead to The B-Team siding with The Hounds of Justice.

