6 Superstars who could return at Super Show-Down

On October 6, 2018, WWE heads Down Under to host the WWE Super Show-Down, a new PPV show that debuts this year and will be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

The rosters of both RAW and SmackDown Live will face off at the event, as will the cruiserweight stars from 205 Live. The show will see the return of two of the legends of pro wrestling and WWE, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, who will face off in tag team action when they partner with Kane and Triple H, respectively.

The card is already stacked, with several greats part of the show, but these 6 Superstars could add something extra to the event, which will see nearly 100,000 people in attendance.

#1 Bray Wyatt

Since losing the RAW Tag Team titles to The B-Team and the subsequent retirement of his tag team partner Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt hasn't been featured on RAW and has only worked live shows.

Wyatt seems to have been lost in the shuffle and is no longer part of the top rung of Superstars in the WWE, let alone on RAW, which is a shame considering how unique his character is.

It would be a great idea to reintroduce Wyatt on WWE TV, and the Super Show-Down could be the event where his character is reborn. Wyatt teased a reunion of The Wyatt Family after The Shield attacked Braun Strowman, and perhaps he could come to the aid of his former Wyatt Family partner when The Shield face off against The Dogs of War, i.e. Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre.

Maybe they could recruit another new member for The Wyatt Family to take on The Shield, and continue the Strowman-Reigns feud for the Universal Championship.

