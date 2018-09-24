Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

6 Superstars who could return at Super Show-Down

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
560   //    24 Sep 2018, 19:30 IST

<p>

On October 6, 2018, WWE heads Down Under to host the WWE Super Show-Down, a new PPV show that debuts this year and will be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

The rosters of both RAW and SmackDown Live will face off at the event, as will the cruiserweight stars from 205 Live. The show will see the return of two of the legends of pro wrestling and WWE, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, who will face off in tag team action when they partner with Kane and Triple H, respectively.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The card is already stacked, with several greats part of the show, but these 6 Superstars could add something extra to the event, which will see nearly 100,000 people in attendance.

#1 Bray Wyatt

Image result for bray wyatt sportskeeda

Since losing the RAW Tag Team titles to The B-Team and the subsequent retirement of his tag team partner Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt hasn't been featured on RAW and has only worked live shows.

Wyatt seems to have been lost in the shuffle and is no longer part of the top rung of Superstars in the WWE, let alone on RAW, which is a shame considering how unique his character is.

It would be a great idea to reintroduce Wyatt on WWE TV, and the Super Show-Down could be the event where his character is reborn. Wyatt teased a reunion of The Wyatt Family after The Shield attacked Braun Strowman, and perhaps he could come to the aid of his former Wyatt Family partner when The Shield face off against The Dogs of War, i.e. Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre.

Maybe they could recruit another new member for The Wyatt Family to take on The Shield, and continue the Strowman-Reigns feud for the Universal Championship.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Super ShowDown Australia 2018 Big Show Rey Mysterio
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
5 cool moments that could happen at WWE Super Showdown
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Things that must happen before the...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Who Could Make A Shock Return At WWE...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: About the "LAST TIME EVER" match at WWE Super...
RELATED STORY
4 things that could happen at the WWE Super Show-Down 
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars that deserve a match at the Super Show-Down
RELATED STORY
5 possible outcomes at WWE Super Show-Down
RELATED STORY
WWE Movie Madness: Shawn Michaels is The Wrestler who...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE Super Show-Down will be a step up compared...
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda's WWE Player Rankings (September 15-21)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us