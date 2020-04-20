6 Tag-Teams that hated each other in real life

These tag-teams did not get along behind the scenes

Tag-team wrestling is an art. To reach the pinnacle, Superstars have to be in-sync with their partners at all times and this can often mean that tag-team partners are close in real life.

However, there have been cases in wrestling history, where despite finding success inside the squared circle, the Superstars in the tag-team just did not get along with each other in real life. We take a look at some such tag-teams today.

#6 The British Bulldogs - Dynamite Kid and Davey Boy Smith Jr

The British Bulldogs

We start our list with one of the most beloved tag-teams of all time, The British Bulldogs. They found success wherever they wrestled around the world including the WWE, where they are former Tag-Team Champions.

However, despite their success inside the ring, they eventually went on to dislike each other with a vengeance, and this led to a split in the Hart Family.

Tyson Kidd addressed this on Talk Is Jericho and spoke about what led to it. Kidd said that after the duo returned to Stampede Wrestling from WWE, Vince McMahon met with them and wanted to bring them back. Davey Boy was open to the return, seeing that it would be good for his family, but Dynamite Kid did not feel the same way.

This led to Davey Boy returning to WWE on his own which further added tension. When Smith’s wife, Diana, trademarked the name of the tag-team, that was seemingly the last straw and Dynamite Kid didn’t patch up his relationship with Davey Boy before the latter passed away in 2002.

Speaking in 2015, Diana Hart-Smith gave more details about the rift between her late husband and Dynamite Kid:

It had to do with Davey going back to WWF, and Dynamite didn't want to go back. Davey said 'I'm on the verge of losing my house' and Tom wasn't. I did have the wherewithal to trademark the British Bulldogs name and Dynamite didn't want anything to do with it. I told Tom we were doing this, and it would cost this much money. At the time it seemed like a lot, but in hindsight it was well worth it. We would own the name and he didn't want any part of it. As Dynamite said, I was the tail wagging the dog. If he thought of it, he would have just had to do it, but since it was Davey's wife who was trying to implement it, it wasn't good.