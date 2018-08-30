6 things about The Undertaker you didn't know

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 13.16K // 30 Aug 2018, 13:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker greets an old friend, at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah.

The Undertaker. The deadman, the phenom, the conscience of the WWE. Whatever you call him, there's no doubt that he has had one of the most legendary careers in all of wrestling.

Debuting at the 1990 Survivor Series, the Deadman has stood the test of time, capturing World Championships, forming a legendary (albeit broken) streak, and having a library of classic matches.

So with the Undertaker's return at the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down, here's six things about the Undertaker you probably didn't know.

What does the Deadman fear?

Undertaker stands toe-to-toe with his greatest nemesis.

He has terrified superstars for decades, so it's hard to imagine the Undertaker is afraid of anything.

Yet when it comes to scaring the Phenom, it's cucumbers of all things, that chill him to the bone.

Whilst it's unclear how this phobia started, plenty of superstars have gotten the best of the Deadman, exploiting this.

Speaking to Jim Cornette, the Deadman's former manager Paul Bearer said how this fear has caused him to be physically ill.

"I saw The Undertaker throw up all over a waffle house because there was a cucumber floating in his iced tea.”

The fear was also exploited by notorious prankster Owen Hart, according to Bruce Prichard.

"Owen put cucumbers in the bottom of the iced tea so that when Taker drank the tea and drank it back, he didn’t realize the cucumbers were in there until it was looking at his face.”

1 / 6 NEXT