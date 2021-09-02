6 Things AEW subtly told us on Dynamite: CM Punk match with WWE Hall of Famer teased, Spoiler on career-ending match at ALL OUT?

It was the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite before All Out. While there is one episode of Rampage left, this was an important episode with some big matches. The night ended with an 8-man tag team match, as The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers defeated The Lucha Brothers and The Jurassic Express.

The show ended with Kenny Omega and The Elite lowering the steel cage and beating down The Lucha Bros and Christian Cage. Anna Jay returned from injury to save Tay Conti and it was revealed that Jay will be back in the ring for the Casino Battle Royal at All Out.

Let's look at the rest of the AEW Dynamite episode and what was subtly told to us:

#6 CM Punk and Sting's interaction on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk came out on AEW Dynamite and asked if the crowd was sick of seeing him yet. Naturally, the crowd reaction was still incredible and he admitted to his fear over his in-ring return. It was a good promo that highlighted the real side of the man - one with limitations and not just a larger-than-life character.

Daniel Garcia and 2.0 interfered and attacked CM Punk. The duo of Darby Allin and Sting made the save. For the first time since his return, we saw CM Punk get physical. Not just that, but he hit the GTS after so many years - a nostalgia pop if ever there was one.

Sting and Darby Allin then cut a promo. Sting's promo was an interesting one. He said that he had never crossed paths with CM Punk before, and seemingly hinted at a future match between the two.

However, Sting made one thing very clear - he respects both competitors enough to not interfere in their match at AEW All Out. So all Sting's role in All Out will be to simply walk Darby Allin to the entrance ramp and turn around.

It was great to see CM Punk get into a bit of in-ring action on AEW Dynamite ahead of the pay-per-view.

#5 Chris Jericho and MFJ's feud heading into AEW ALL OUT

.@tonyschiavone24 is all of our energy rn #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qLtWTgktAu — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 2, 2021

There are few rivalries in wrestling that have had the stakes that the MJF vs Chris Jericho feud has. As you may know, Chris Jericho wanted one more match against MJF, so much so that he offered to put his career on the line when proposing the match on AEW Dynamite.

MJF was quick to accept, and this week on AEW Dynamite, MJF was interviewed by Tony Schiavone. Schiavone might just be the most brutally honest commentator in all of wrestling, as he called MJF the most despicable human being he has ever met before interviewing him.

MJF listed all the similarities he has to Chris Jericho but believes that when his career is all said and done, he will overshadow the first ever AEW World Champion.

Chris Jericho cut a great promo of his own. While knowing that his AEW career could end this Sunday, he believes that he will win and that even a loss won't take anything away from him.

It seems clear that Chris Jericho will be winning at All Out, especially after all the tease of his career being over at AEW Dynamite.

