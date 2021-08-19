6 Things AEW subtly told us on Dynamite: Title reign to possibly end after 10 months, Popular legend ready for full-time in-ring return?

AEW Dynamite in Houston was nothing short of incredible this week. From start to finish, we were treated with high-stakes match-ups. One legend opened the show and the other was in the main event.

It didn't feel like a moment or a segment was wasted and the Houston crowd was hot throughout the show.

How did Sting do upon his in-ring return to TNT after two decades? What happened in the Fifth Labor of Jericho? Who advanced in the women's division and how was the build-up to AEW All Out? Find out below!

#6. The Elite gets the last laugh on AEW Dynamite

There's a lot of bad blood here #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/YCOHkxjECl — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 19, 2021

The Elite never misses a chance to show their dominance and the same was the case on Dynamite this week. New IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage was being interviewed when Don Callis came out and reminded him that he was the one who gave Christian his big break more than a couple of decades ago in Winnipeg.

Callis descended to cheap shots and insults, telling Captain Charisma that it was a miracle he is still wrestling. The latter wasn't one to take cheap shots and told Callis off. Less than an hour later, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus faced The Young Bucks for the AEW tag team titles.

It wasn't the best bout of the night by any means. But it didn't matter because some of the most important names were involved. Kenny Omega got involved and interfered, and so did Christian Cage.

Ultimately, the chaos led to The Young Bucks retaining their titles. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega attacked Christian in the process and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were seen too in the assault. The Elite gathered up together on the ramp while Don Callis was jumping like a baby.

It was pure dominance for the faction on Dynamite and that isn't going to end anytime soon, for obvious reasons. However, it isn't all good news for The Young Bucks.

Callis told them to take a two-month vacation with their family to Hawaii, but Tony Schiavone stopped them in their tracks. He informed them on Tony Khan's behalf that a multi-team mini-tournament is going to take place, with the winners getting to face The Young Bucks at All Out in a Steel Cage match.

This could be where their near 10-month title reign comes to an end.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das