6 things we learned from the WWE Q3 Earnings conference call

On November 4, 2021, WWE released details of their Third Quarter 2021 Earnings. Then there was a traditional conference.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, WWE President Nick Khan, and Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon attended the conference, among others.

After a turbulent year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, WWE reported that they achieved a revenue of $255.8 million, which was better than they anticipated. Sadly, on the same day as announcing the figures, the company made several talent cuts to their roster.

That being said, let's look at six things we learned from the WWE Q3 Earnings conference call.

#6 Early previews of the Vince McMahon WWE docuseries for Netflix are "out of this world"

Netflix is producing a Vince McMahon docuseries. It is set to have four episodes and will focus on the life of the WWE Chairman.

Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke about the docuseries:

"For the first time ever, there is a four-part documentary on the life of my father Vince McMahon and it's going to be on Netflix. It's a really big deal. I'm totally nervous about it because I want to protect my dad, not that he wants to be protected. It's going to be incredible. There's no one like my father. The courage, the guts, and a take no prisoners attitude; that was my dad." Stephanie McMahon said. (h/t Comic Book)

Last year WWE President Nick Khan confirmed it was one of Netflix's most expensive docuseries. During the Q3 Earnings conference call, he provided an update, stating the docuseries is definitely the one to look forward to. Khan noted that the previews he had seen were "out of this world."

#5 NXT 2.0 coming along just the way they want it

Vindictive @WhoisVindictive WWE.COM changed the NXT 2.0 Banner on the site and it now includes Mandy Rose, Cora Jade, Bron Breaker, and Carmello Hayes #WWENXT WWE.COM changed the NXT 2.0 Banner on the site and it now includes Mandy Rose, Cora Jade, Bron Breaker, and Carmello Hayes #WWENXT https://t.co/pp3e4aIS9c

In the summer, WWE revamped the NXT into NXT 2.0. The black-and-gold theme was removed with a more vibrant, colorful standout theme. Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard are reportedly taking a more hands-on approach with the brand.

As Nick Khan noted in the conference call, the revamp is starting to go the way they want it. The company wants a younger, fresher, in-ring approach, and they think they have it. He also mentioned that more young talent was being called up, with Triple H and Bruce Prichard overseeing recruitment.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy