6 Things NXT got right on this week’s episode (March 4, 2020)

This week's show fueled some existing rivalries and started some new ones

NXT has been off the charts lately, and they have delivered some great episodes even with their biggest stars missing from action. Last week, we got an outstanding show even though their premiere faction The Undisputed Era didn’t show up, and this week they did a great job even though Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, and Rhea Ripley were missing from the ring.

This week, two Steel Cage matches took place at Full Sail University to settle some grudge feuds, but they seem to have ignited the fire behind them even more.

Chelsea Green looked to continue her winning run with a match against Shotzi Blackheart, while Austin Theory continued to get some spotlight with a match that was made official just before the show.

In this article, we will look at the 6 things NXT got right on this week’s show.

#6 The Robert Stone Brand

Robert Stone has been turning up week after week to manage the red-hot Chelsea Green. Under the Robert Stone Brand, Green is trying to prove that she is the best in the business.

This week on NXT, Green faced off against Shotzi Blackheart to earn a spot in a match at TakeOver: Tampa.

Blackheart arrived in her adorable mini tank for the match, and the two women kicked off the match. The action was fast at first, but a series of miscommunications slowed down the pace and made things a little messy.

Blackheart made a great debut in NXT, and she has been among the top women on the brand ever since. After the action broke down, Green hit the Unprettier to pick up the victory and stand tall to close out the segment.

While the match wasn’t too great, it’s good to see something different going on in NXT. We haven’t had too many men manage the women recently, and Green is one woman who can really succeed in WWE. Having her in the forefront with Stone and picking up victories could do good to the Superstar and the Black and Gold brand.

Her confidence will help her go places even though she needs to finetune her in-ring abilities.

