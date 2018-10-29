6 things that can happen on Raw (29-October-2018)

Lunatic responds

WWE created a compelling storyline last week, and the end shocked everyone including the best journalists as well as fans because they were hoping for a moment of respect and love between the remaining two members of the most dominant group in the company or professional wrestling history.

What started off with a shocking revelation ended with an even more shocking attack at the end of the show on Monday Nights, when Dean Ambrose released an attack on his brother Seth Rollins after winning the Raw Tag Team titles.

Seth Rollins came out during the start of the show in tears when Roman Reigns revealed to the world about his battle with Leukemia. After the main event got over, he was in shock about the turn of events, and it left us perplexed as well. When the dust settled, it became clear that the company is trying everything in their power to hype ratings, and The Shield has been one of the major reasons behind high ratings. So this feud would be a great way to make Monday Nights more interesting, and while this wasn't the only shocking thing that happened last week, there may be a lot more happening after WWE Evolution:

#6 The Bella Twins cut a promo

Do Nothing Bellas

The team of Nikki and Brie Bella couldn't pull off a great story or match this Sunday at WWE Evolution.

In an attempt to vent their frustrations, they will take a dig at Ronda Rousey and may even include her vlog 'Ronda On The Road' as an example to poke fun at the 'Rowdy' champion. This is good enough segment for a powerful promo by the Raw Women's Champion unless Natalya wants to come out to defend her friend.

