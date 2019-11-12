6 Things that must happen on NXT and SmackDown this week

With so many storylines building, WWE could give fans one of the greatest weeks of the year

Thanks to certain circumstances, WWE was able to surprise its fans with some new storylines and huge surprises last week.

For the first time ever, the company has decided to add NXT to the Survivor Series Pay-Per-View, a move that's sure to increase the viewership of the Black & Gold Brand.

Now that the company has been building towards the PPV, we've seen some new rivalries develop, while a lot of invasion angles take each episode to a take the shows to a new high.

This week, the company could continue the same but turn random invasions and interruptions to proper storylines which could benefit the company and the Superstars on NXT and SmackDown.

From building towards Survivor Series and WarGames matches to giving fans some interesting once in a lifetime bouts and segments, there are several things the company could do on NXT and SmackDown this week.

In this article, we will look at the six things that the company must do on the two brands this week.

#6 Shayna Baszler invites a babyface to join her team

Will Baszler take a chance on the Captain of Team Kick?

Shayna Baszler has been building up a team to go to war against Rhea Ripley and her squad at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019. Last week on NXT, we saw an interesting contest between Shayna Baszler and Dakota Kai after The Queen Of Spades mocked the New Zealand native for being a waste of a pick for Team Ripley.

This encouraged her to give one of her best performances in the NXT ring to date, as she came very close to upsetting the NXT Women’s Champion before getting caught in the Kirifuda Clutch and tapping out.

Later in the night, Kai was left heartbroken as Ripley went on to pick Mia Yim in her team rather than her, which was a surprising decision, to say the least. The pick ensured that Baszler’s heelish mind games on Ripley worked, and she changed her mind to pick a different Superstar.

This week on NXT, the company must make Baszler offer Kai to join her team instead and become a part of a revolution. This would work extremely well in the storyline, as Kai has been seen as a top babyface, and it seemed like the only reason she could not make Team Ripley was because of the mind games Baszler played.

This could result in Kai thinking about it and teasing a heel turn without giving a definite reply during the show, leaving the matter open to the WWE Universe to speculate. The angle would prove that Baszler is not only the strongest in-ring competitor but also the most cunning one in the women’s roster today.

