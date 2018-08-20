6 Things to Expect for NXT Following TakeOver: Brooklyn IV

Andrew Pollard FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 5.00K // 20 Aug 2018, 00:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Velveteen Dream, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Aleister Black - WWE.com

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV is now in the books and, as ever with the black and yellow brand, it was another brilliant wrestling show. With only five matches on the card and a run time of under 2.5 hours, the event made each and every match feel special and maximised the talent and minutes at NXT’s disposal.

When all was said and done, the main event of the show saw Tommaso Ciampa retain the NXT Championship in a Last Man Standing bout against former tag team partner Johnny Gargano, while second from the top we had Kairi Sane finally dethroning the dominant Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Opening Brooklyn IV, fans were treated to yet another stunning battle between The Undisputed Era and Moustache Mountain – with the former retaining the NXT Tag Team Championships in the process - and that match was followed by Velveteen Dream getting only his second ever TakeOver win as he bested EC3. Arguably stealing the show, however, was the match in the middle of the card in which Ricochet defeated Adam Cole for the NXT North American Championship.

The five bouts on offer ranged from good, to great, to spectacular, and NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV again showcased NXT as the most consistently enjoyable brand under the WWE banner. But the question is, what lies ahead for the NXT brand?

We’re glad you asked, for that’s what we’re going to take a look at here.

#6 The War Raiders to challenge for Tag Team Gold

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV - War Raiders confront The Undisputed Era - WWE.com

The War Raiders combo of Rowe and Hanson have only been in NXT for a matter of months, but many savvy wrestling fans have been expecting to see huge things from the duo. And now, it looks as if they’re on a collision course with Undisputed Era over the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Let’s be honest, that’s a no-brainer, with Rowe and Hanson making their intentions known by attacking Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong moments after the Undisputed duo had retained their titles against Moustache Mountain.

Having won tag team gold in both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the former War Machine have proved that they are one of the most dominant pairings in professional wrestling. With Moustache Mountain now seemingly out of the equation and sure to be a major part of the NXT UK brand, that means it’s clear skies ahead for a hotly-anticipated feud between War Raiders and Undisputed.

Granted, Undisputed always tend to have an ace in their pack, particularly now with Bobby Fish soon to return to action, but don’t be surprised if War Raiders overcome the numbers game and are NXT Tag Team Champions by the time the year is out.

1 / 6 NEXT