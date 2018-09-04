6 things you didn't know about Triple H

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.30K // 04 Sep 2018, 17:41 IST

Triple H is unquestionably, a future WWE Hall of Famer. Since debuting in the WWF in 1995, he has won nearly every championship possible, as well as the 1997 King of the Ring, and both the 2002 and 2016 Royal Rumbles.

Outside of the squared-circle, the Game has been a big success behind the scenes, now working as the Chief Operating Officer of the WWE, and the heir-apparent to the company.

With such a storied, historic legacy, it's hard to think that there are any surprises left in the Greenwich-native's career. But here are six things you (probably) didn't know about the King of Kings.

#6 He's a former Mr. Teen winner

The young Triple H.

One of the most impressive things about the Game's longevity is his incredible physique, with the Game being able to compete at arguably the same level as he could, 20 years ago.

But the Game has always been a fitness guy, and in 1998, won the Mr. Teen New Hampshire, aged 19. Training at the Gold's Gym in Nashua, the future World Champion originally had plans of being a bodybuilder, before changing his career choice, to the squard circle.

#5 He was nearly called Reginald

Helmsley makes his way to the ring, to face Bob Holly at Summerslam 1995.

In 1995, the Game joined the WWF, after spending a year in WCW. Unhappy with the plans to turn him into a tag wrestler (teaming with fellow NXT leader William Regal), he joined the WWF, and was looking for a new name.

The WWF came up with the name 'Reginald DuPoint Helmsley', to highlight his Connecticut blue-blood gimmick. Unsure on the name, the Game asked for a more catchy name, ideally one with initials.

After some tweaking, Reginald became Hunter Hearst Helmsley, the man we now know as Triple H.

