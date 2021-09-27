6 Things WWE subtly told us at Extreme Rules 2021: 5-Time Champion to have big character change, Top RAW star to lose and move to SmackDown

What a pay-per-view Extreme Rules 2021 was. While the talking point is undoubtedly the bizarre finish between Roman Reigns and "The Demon" Finn Balor, one mustn't forget that every single match on the card delivered.

It's rare for WWE pay-per-views to have such excellent matches from start to finish, but Extreme Rules was one such show this year. It's interesting to see how it's the "smaller" pay-per-views that aren't very stacked that usually deliver.

Let's look at what WWE subtly told us on the pay-per-view.

#6. Charlotte Flair vs Alexa Bliss isn't over after Extreme Rules

Charlotte Flair gave Alexa Bliss one of the best matches of her career. It was arguably better than their Survivor Series clash from 2017.

Flair beat Bliss and retained the RAW Women's Championship, a result that was expected. Since she only won the title at SummerSlam, it wouldn't make much sense to have yet another short title reign for Charlotte.

At Extreme Rules, Alexa Bliss' efforts weren't enough to topple The Queen, but what was notable was the post-match incident. Charlotte took Lily and ripped her apart, infuriating the former Women's Champion.

Bliss tried to attack Charlotte, but ended up getting sent over the table at ringside, with The Queen standing tall once again. Lily's "death" could end up triggering a major character change in Alexa Bliss. While she'll still likely be the "Wyatt" version of Bliss, expect a big character change as she gets ready to challenge Charlotte Flair again.

