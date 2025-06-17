6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week

WWE RAW this week witnessed massive surprises and unexpected incidents. Liv Morgan, unfortunately, suffered an injury on the red brand, while Goldberg made his sensational return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Besides this, the King & Queen of the Ring Tournament matches also took place. Additionally, Cody Rhodes made a surprise appearance in the final moments of the show.

In this article, we will discuss six things WWE subtly told us on Monday Night RAW this week.

#6. Asuka is back in WWE as babyface

Asuka is back on WWE television. It's the first time since Backlash 2024 that the Empress of Tomorrow has returned to the squared circle. Upon her comeback, the former Women's Champion defeated Ivy Nile, Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer in a Queen of the Ring first-round match.

This victory earned Asuka a spot in the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Throughout the match, The Empress of Tomorrow was getting a massive babyface reaction from the crowd.

In the post-match, the 43-year-old star also cuts a promo in her signature style. All this development subtly confirms that Asuka is back in WWE as a babyface star in the women's division.

#5. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Bella canceled?

Liv Morgan faced off against Kairi Sane on the Monday Night Show, but the match ended in an unfortunate way when Morgan sustained an injury. Further reports have confirmed that her shoulder is dislocated, and this incident is indeed legitimate.

Last week, Liv confronted Nikki Bella on RAW, setting the stage for a match between these two stars. However, following the real-life injury of The Judgment Day member, it subtly asserts that Liv vs. Nikki is now apparently canceled.

#4. Seth Rollins could cash in his MITB contract on Cody Rhodes if he becomes champion at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes saved Jey Uso from Seth Rollins when The Visionary was about to attack The YEET Master after his victory in the King of the Ring tournament match.

When The American Nightmare arrived, Rollins retreated and decided to leave the ring. This cold war between Rhodes and Rollins subtly hints that The Visionary might have his sights set on Cody.

He could take revenge by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract if Cody Rhodes gets a title shot at SummerSlam by winning KOTR. The Architect might cash in the briefcase right after Cody becomes the new champion.

#3. Goldberg to lose his retirement match?

Goldberg confronted Gunther and announced a massive World Heavyweight Championship match. Their bout is scheduled to take place at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in July.

It's important to note that the Imperium Leader is a villainous star in the Stamford-based promotion. This portrays Goldberg as a babyface star in this final feud. Previously, we have seen heroic stars like Kurt Angle being booked to lose their retirement match in WWE.

This somewhat hints that the iconic star may suffer a loss in his retirement match. Furthermore, the implication of the World Title creates a tougher scenario for Goldberg's victory, as this will be his final ride with the company.

#2. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could be forced to vacate the titles

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the current Women's Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, the injury of The Judgment Day member has seemingly suggested that the champions may be forced to vacate the titles if Liv's injury takes a long time to recover.

This will leave WWE no option but to either book Raquel with someone else or force her to vacate the title to crown new champions.

#1. WWE is heading toward the heel turn of Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley were engaged in a backstage segment on the show after The Role Model received a Women's Intercontinental Title shot against Becky Lynch on RAW next week. In this confrontation, Lyra hinted at her heel turn when she stated that Bayley is doing what's best for her, but if she wins the title, Valkyria will do what's best for her.

These words subtly indicate that WWE is somewhat moving toward a heel turn for the former Women's IC Champion.

