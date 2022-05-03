6 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW before WrestleMania Backlash: Possible reason why Cody Rhodes could lose, 2 former world champions to dethrone RK-Bro?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It wasn't the strongest go-home episode before WrestleMania Backlash, but it had a great start and a solid main event to top it off.

The upcoming premium live event is set to feature a series of rematches from WrestleMania, and we are likely to see the conclusion of some feuds from the red brand, while a few continue.

Here is what WWE subtly told us on RAW this week ahead of WrestleMania Backlash:

#6. Cody Rhodes stands tall on RAW, but what will the fallout be?

Cody Rhodes hijacked Seth "Freakin" Rollins' appreciation night. The crowd chanted "We want Cody" and that's exactly what they got as he confronted his WrestleMania Backlash opponent.

There was a part of us that hoped that Rollins stood tall in the segment just so that Rhodes wins this Sunday, but there might be a positive side even if he loses. The American Nightmare standing tall means that Seth Rollins could very well pick up the win over him at WrestleMania Backlash.

But why would Rhodes lose so early into his WWE return? For one, it would set up a perfect clash at the Hell in a Cell event, and it can be the marquee bout from RAW inside Hell in a Cell. Is there a better way to conclude a feud than inside the most brutal steel structure in WWE history?

#5. The possible direction for the AJ Styles-Finn Balor alliance

This week on RAW, AJ Styles faced Damian Priest with a stipulation. If Styles won, then Priest would be barred from ringside at WrestleMania Backlash - preventing the same thing that happened at WrestleMania 38.

As soon as Styles got the quick win against Priest, a furious Edge began to assault him and it was a two-on-one beatdown until the arrival on Finn Balor. Nearly six years after that SummerSlam segment and a little over four-and-a-half years after their match, Styles and Balor have finally formed an alliance.

For whatever reason, WWE has kept them apart until now. But the timing seems to be right, and although we don't believe that AJ Styles will beat Edge, we wouldn't be surprised to see the company transition the two into the tag team division.

If The Usos don't take the titles from RK-Bro and the title unification match never happens, then we could see the duo of Styles and Balor dethroning RK-Bro.

#4. Will Omos finally get revenge on Bobby Lashley?

This week on RAW, Bobby Lashley defeated Cedric Alexander, who was desperately clamoring to get MVP back on his side. He vowed to take care of Lashley, which he didn't.

The All Mighty stood tall this week after squashing Alexander, and it seems as though WWE has put Omos in a position where he will defeat the former world champion at WrestleMania Backlash.

#3. Mustafa Ali to keep spiraling down?

Mustafa Ali failed to secure a United States Title shot this week as he lost to The Miz and Theory in a handicap match. It was unfortunate because WWE seemed to tease a triple threat direction for the US Title.

But due to the loss, it seems as though there are going to be other things in store for Ali. For one, Ciampa attacked him from behind again, kickstarting their feud against one another.

A Fatal-Four-Way direction would be the best way to go about it, but that isn't going to happen. Instead, we could see the continuous downfall of Ali as he potentially could lose to Ciampa as well.

#2. WWE makes a conscious effort with the women's division and the implications of it all

The main event of RAW this week was a fun six-woman tag team match as the babyface trio of Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Liv Morgan took on Sonya Deville, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley.

It's rare to see WWE investing so much in women's feuds, let alone three at the same time. Morgan picking up the pinfall over Deville was significant as they could go on to feud when the latter inevitably loses all her backstage power completely.

However, it doesn't look like Morgan is in a position to win her feud against Ripley.

#1. The Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre confrontation

One of the best parts about the Tribal Chief character is that despite his dominance, he isn't afraid to show vulnerability. This week, he opened RAW with The Usos, who were ambushed by RK-Bro, leaving Roman Reigns alone in the ring.

They cleared the ring for Drew McIntyre, and the indication was that the Reigns-McIntyre feud is in full swing. It was a great moment that showed that Reigns finally has a true and credible challenger for him.

