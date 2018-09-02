Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

6 things you didn't know about Alexa Bliss

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
27.28K   //    02 Sep 2018, 23:16 IST

Enter caption

Alexa Bliss has been a dominant force in WWE for many years. Making her debut in NXT, she was a bubbly, loving face, who's obsession with glitter and sparkles saw her become beloved by many fans.

This all changed in 2015 when Bliss aligned herself with then NXT-Tag Team Champions, Blake, and Murphy. Changing her entire attitude, as well as her look, Bliss became the resident mean-girl of NXT, helping her team win however possible. She would also challenge for the NXT Women's championship, in an unsuccessful attempt to dethrone the huggable champion, Bayley.

Making her main roster debut as part of the 2016 Brand Extension, Bliss quickly proved to be a star on SmackDown Live, capturing the blue brand's women's championship at TLC 2016, and two months later on SmackDown.

Since transitioning to RAW, Bliss has continued her tour-de-force, winning three RAW Women's Championships, including beating her former NXT rival Bayley. While she may have lost the title at Summerslam to Ronda Rousey, Bliss' star is still growing, as she challenges Trish Stratus at the upcoming WWE Evolution pay per view.

But there's still plenty about the petite powerhouse that many fans aren't aware of, and today, here are six things you (probably) don't know about Alexa Bliss.

#6 She got her name by accident

Bli
Bliss as a southern gal, paired with Scott Dawson.

Alexa (real name Alexis Kaufman) has made full use of her in-ring surname, to create wordplays such as Twisted Bliss for her finisher, and the hashtag #BlissedOff.

But the 5-foot star has admitted that the Bliss part of her name came completely by accident.

Originally cast in NXT as a southern country 'gal', Bliss had the catchphrase "Bless your heart." Due to a southern accent she was using for the role, her pronunciation of Bless, turned to Bliss, and the NXT star took it as her own.

It sure does sound better than Twisted Kaufman.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Alexa Bliss
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys movies, comics and games.
5 amazing things about Alexa Bliss you didn't know
RELATED STORY
10 rare photos of Alexa Bliss you might not have seen
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Alexa Bliss gives top tips for becoming a WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sasha Banks admits to real life rivalry with...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Alexa Bliss talks about not getting credit for...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sasha Banks says she'll work with Alexa Bliss...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Alexa Bliss can become a future WWE Hall of...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Shelved plans for a storyline Enzo-Alexa Bliss...
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution 2018: 3 things that should happen on Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Alexa Bliss reveals who hired her to WWE, talks...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us