6 Things you didn't know about Braun Strowman

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.74K // 07 Sep 2018, 16:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Since debuting a few years ago, Braun Strowman has been a dominant force on Monday Night RAW.

At WrestleMania 34, Strowman captured the RAW Tag Team Championships, with Nicholas Cone, though forfeited the belts the next night on RAW

That same month, Strowman won the Greatest Royal Rumble, defeating 49 other superstars for the inaugural win.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Strowman is still in his early years in WWE, so there's plenty of things the WWE Universe don't know about the mysterious big man.

Here are 6 things you (probably) didn't know about Braun Strowman.

#6 He worked at a nightclub

Before entering the wrestling world, Strowman was able to use his large size at a nightclub, as a bouncer, stopping those who would take things too far.

Working in Charlotte, North Carolina (a city not too far from his hometown of Sherrills Ford) Strowman has said he didn't use his raw strength too often, saying that he would often "talk most people out of doing something silly.

1 / 6 NEXT