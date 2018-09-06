6 things you probably didn't know about Shawn Michaels

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.87K // 06 Sep 2018, 12:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Shawn faces down against the Undertaker, on this week's RAW.

Shawn Michaels' career is draped in accolades. As a former WWE, World Heavyweight, Tag Team, Intercontinental and European Champion, Shawn has truly earned his Hall of Fame status.

Outside of titles, Michaels is a 2-time Royal Rumble winner, as well as having classic feuds against the likes of the Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, and even his best friend Triple H.

With a 30 year career, there's plenty of trivia around the Showstopper. So here are 6 things you (probably) didn't know about the Heart Break Kid.

#1 He's a winner and a pioneer

Shawn proves he is still the man, winning the first Elimination Chamber.

Breaking into the business in the 1980s, Michaels has seen plenty of firsts throughout his career. But Michaels has also participated and won, many debut match-types.

In 1996, Michaels competed in the first Iron Man Match, defeating Bret 'Hitman' Hart in overtime to claim his first WWF Championship. A year later, at Bad Blood, Michaels would win again, this time in the first Hell In A Cell match against the Undertaker, after some help from the Deadman's not-so-little brother, Kane.

In 2002, Michaels returned after 4 years away. Wanting to prove he was still the man, he entered the first-ever Elimination Chamber match, where he was once again the victor.

#2 He is ambidextrous

Known for being a gifted athlete in the ring, it comes as no surprise that Michaels is just as skilled with hands in writing, as he is at throwing a punch.

Shawn is able to use both his left and right hands equally well, but tends to use his right hand for drawing, and left hand for writing.

Ambidextrous people make up just 1% of the world's population and include names such as LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Maria Sharapova.

1 / 5 NEXT