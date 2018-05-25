6 Things you didn't Know about the Riott Squad

Sean Anderman ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018

The group debuted back in November 2017

The group is known as the Riott Squad and it consists of Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan. The group has done well for itself ever since they debuted back in November of last year.

As of right now, the group seems to be a nice launching pad for Ruby Riot to move up the ranks if they were to split. As for Logan and Morgan, they'd be great for a run for the Women's Tag Titles if they were to ever to be introduced. But for now, the group will stay together and continue to do well for each other.

Let's take a look at a few things you didn't know about each member of the group known as the Riott Squad.

Her Indie Name (Ruby Riot)

She was well known on the indie's

Before she signed with the WWE a couple of years ago, Ruby had a great career on the indies. It's common for wrestlers to change their name until they find the right one.

Sally Stitches, Miss Heidi, Heidi the Riveter, Heidi Lovelace, Dori Prange, and now Ruby Riott. If you ever got to see her wrestle before WWE, Heidi Lovelace will be the name you'd probably remember.

She has wrestled just about everywhere under that name and had been dominating in every promotion she competed for.