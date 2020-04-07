6-time Champion challenges 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to a Firefly Fun House Match

A WWE veteran has challenged Bray Wyatt to a match inside the Firefly Fun House match.

Will we see 'The Fiend' welcome this 6-time champion to the Firefly Fun House?

Bray Wyatt after his win over John Cena at WrestleMania 36

On the 2nd night of WrestleMania 36, Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena in the first-ever Firefly Fun House Match. A match was definitely bizarre but told several stories and also portrayed various stages of both Wyatt and Cena's careers.

In response to the match, former WWE Superstar Hurricane Helms took to Twitter and revealed his desire of wanting to face Bray Wyatt inside the Firefly Fun House.

Hurricane Helms wants to face Bray Wyatt inside the Firefly Fun House

With everything said and done, it is safe to say that the first-ever Firefly Fun House from WrestleMania 36 sure did catch a lot of attention and Bray Wyatt, for one, played his part brilliantly throughout the course of the match.

Not only did Wyatt bring out the very best from his opponent John Cena but we also got a closer look at the Ruthless Aggression version of Cena, the Dr. of Thuagnomics, and 'Hollywood' John Cena, as well.

The question now remains if WWE will book another Firefly Fun House Match once things get back to normal. However, one man who remains interested to take part in such a unique contest is non-other than former WWF Hardcore Champion, Hurricane Helms.

The former 2-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion took to Twitter and revealed that he wants to "play in The Funhouse" with Bray Wyatt.

Here is what Hurricane Helms tweeted:

Hey @WWEBrayWyatt, you know who wants to play in The Funhouse? pic.twitter.com/pemRLxihEN — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 6, 2020

After securing one of the biggest wins of his career at WrestleMania 36, Bray Wyatt is expected to appear on the upcoming edition of SmackDown Live. However, the question remains, what's next for Wyatt and more importantly, who will be The Fiend's next target on the Blue brand?

Advertisement

What does Bray Wyatt have in mind next?

With a huge win over John Cena at WrestleMania 36, Bray Wyatt has now avenged his initial loss from WrestleMania 30. However, with Wyatt having recently lost the WWE Universal Championship to Goldberg at Super ShowDown, he could possibly set his sights on the title he has never invoked his rematch clause for.

After Braun Strowman's historic Universal Title win at WrestleMania 36, a match between the former Wyatt Family members could possibly be on the cards. But, as far as a return for Hurricane Helms is concerned, it is likely that the former 6-time champion won't be making a comeback in the WWE only for a Firefly Fun House Match against Wyatt.