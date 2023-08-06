6-time champion could force Damian Priest to hand over Money in the Bank contract following WWE SummerSlam 2023

WWE SummerSlam didn't quite go the way Finn Balor had hoped, and ironically, he appeared to be close to winning his title match before The Judgment Day interfered.

The former Universal Champion has now had two back-to-back matches against Seth Rollins at premium live events. Both times The Prince came up short against the World Heavyweight Champion due to his own teammate's presence at ringside.

Balor will likely go to the back of the line while Priest is still holding a contract that could allow the latter to secure the World Heavyweight Championship. This equation is now expected to cause some issues between the two men.

Since Damian Priest cost Finn Balor a potential championship win, the former six-time champion could push him to hand his contract over to get another shot at Rollins' gold.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor haven't been on the same page on WWE RAW for several weeks

Priest and Balor have been at odds after the former cost him a title victory at Money in the Bank. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley stepped in to help settle their differences.

Despite this, Damian Priest tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract this past week on RAW. This led to Balor delaying the cash-in and costing his teammate a potential title win.

It's evident that Balor knew that if Priest cashed in his contract and failed on RAW, he wouldn't be able to do the same at WWE SummerSlam. However, Priest again attempted to cash in his contract when Balor received his title shot at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Judgment Day may implode after The Archer of Infamy's latest actions since Balor will be out for revenge following his latest loss to Seth Rollins.

Do you think The Judgment Day will implode following Damian Priest's antics last night at WWE SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

