6-time Champion isn't happy with fan saying he deserves a WrestleMania match

WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania is regarded as The Showcase of the Immortals, a place where legends are born and Hall of Fame careers come to an end. Having a match at The Show of Shows is considered by many wrestlers as the biggest feat they can achieve in their professional wrestling careers.

Drake Maverick, who popularized the WWE 24/7 title along with R-Truth last year, had some interesting words in response to a fan who stated that he deserves a match at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

It all started when Maverick posted a tweet, making it clear that he blames no one if he fails, and it's all on him. A fan responded to the tweet and said that Maverick deserves a match at WrestleMania.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion didn't seem too thrilled at this and replied to the fan saying that he doesn't "deserve" anything and that entitled people carry this kind of attitude. Check out the exchange below:

This was the tweet I mentioned on @WWETheBump this morning.



It’s nobody’s fault but my own if I fail.



Just gotta keep swimming upstream... 🐟 #WWE @WWE #WWETheBump https://t.co/auRW2b4Oic — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) March 11, 2020

I don’t ‘deserve’ anything. That’s the attitude of someone very entitled. It’s down to me whether I fail or succeed.



Right place.

Right time.

Right OPPORTUNITY. https://t.co/4BXYyjeaOX — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) March 11, 2020

It's safe to say that although Maverick hasn't been featured in a big WrestleMania match to date, he's had his fair share of triumphs and memorable moments in WWE. He has won the WWE 24/7 title on six occasions and also serves as the General Manager of WWE 205 Live.