6-time champion's return confirmed for SmackDown

SmackDown

Hulk Hogan is set to appear on SmackDown tonight, as announced by the WWE. They have revealed that he will be discussing his upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the nWo.

Hogan was inducted back in 2005 as well and this year's Hall of Fame induction will be his 2nd. He joins the likes of Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and Booker T as 2-time Hall of Fame inductees.

The 6-time World Heavyweight Champion is also very likely to cut a promo for the upcoming pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, WWE Super ShowDown. PWInsider reported last month that the 6-time champion was scheduled to be a part of the PPV. Their report read:

“WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who will be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame for the second time over Wrestlemania 36 weekend, is slated to be part of the Thursday 2/27 WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, PWInsider.com has confirmed. There is no word yet on Hogan's role for the show.”

The pay-per-view takes place on 27th February and already has Goldberg confirmed to appear. He takes on The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at the PPV.