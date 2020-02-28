6-time Tag Champions hint at being next challengers for Miz & Morrison

Miz and Morrison are now 3-time Tag Team Champions.

The Miz and John Morrison defeated The New Day during today's Super ShowDown event to win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship. It has been 11 years since they last held the titles, as the team lost a unification match to Carlito & Primo at WrestleMania 25 way back in 2009. It took over a decade for them to reunite, and they did it in style, but this looks to be just the beginning for the newly formed team formerly known as the Chick Magnets.

The celebration may not last very long, however, as new challengers may already be on the horizon. WWE's official Twitter account wasn't the only team talking about the new champions on social media -- former 6-time Tag Team Champions The Usos had a very interesting reaction to WWE's Tweet that came shortly after Miz & Morrison defeated New Day's Kofi Kingston & Big E:

Nothing is set, of course, but that does not mean that Jimmy & Jey aren't legitimate challengers. Half of their reigns with tag team gold saw them holding SmackDown's top tag team prize, and the team, which just returned from a nearly 6-month absence from the ring, is very, very hungry. Will The Usos be the first challengers for the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions? If so, will an opportunity be handed to them after a simple challenge or will they have to earn it? The Elimination Chamber PPV is coming up soon, so anything can happen.