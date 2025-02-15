6-time WWE champion to return at Elimination Chamber & replace CM Punk due to injury? Potential explored

WWE's 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is the next stop on the Road to WrestleMania 41. With that, the card has begun to take shape, especially the traditional Chamber matches.

Ad

Both Chamber bouts look incredibly stacked and promise to deliver an unforgettable experience. The upcoming PLE, which will take place at Rogers Center in Toronto, has significant implications for the Road to WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk failed to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble and secure his spot in the main event of Mania. However, The Best in the World did achieve a notable elimination, tossing Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins out of the ring. The OTC was shocked and yelled at Punk for eliminating him despite their previous partnership, leading to an infuriated Rollins taking Reigns out with two Stomps.

Ad

Trending

Reigns has not appeared on television since then. Meanwhile, Punk has earned a final chance to clinch an opportunity to main-event WrestleMania, as he will officially enter the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber match, clashing with five other superstars. The winner will challenge Cody Rhodes for his Undisputed WWE Title at Mania.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a surprising turn of events, Roman Reigns might launch an attack on CM Punk just before the 2025 Elimination Chamber to exact revenge for his Rumble betrayal. Following this, the six-time WWE Champion, Reigns, could enter the Men’s Chamber match, replacing Punk. This shocking twist could set the stage for the rumored triple threat match between Punk, Reigns, and Rollins at the Show of Shows.

That said, the angle proposed above is purely hypothetical. Fans will need to tune in to see how the Road to Mania unfolds in the coming weeks.

Ad

Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns speaks about his dream match against The Rock

During the post-show press conference at RAW’s debut on Netflix on January 6, 2025, Reigns interacted with media outlets after regaining possession of his Ula Fala by defeating Solo Sikoa in a tribal combat match. He was asked about his dream match against The Rock at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Here’s what the former champion had to say:

Ad

“I don’t have to tease anything here. You guys do it for us. We’re just gonna let the internet do its thing. That would just defeat the whole purpose of this. The internet won’t do its thing if I said yes or no. So, we’ll see," he said.

With WWE WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Reigns in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback