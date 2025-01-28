6-time WWE champion to turn babyface and replace Zelina Vega in the LWO after RAW exit? Exploring the potential

WWE announced a massive split on RAW this week, which will see Zelina Vega move to smackDown. A huge twist could see a top heel on the red brand eventually replacing Vega in LWO.

The former Queen of the Ring has been a valuable member of the Rey Mysterio-led faction, often guiding the group in the masked legend's absence. This week, the WWE Hall of Famer locked horns with Xavier Woods, during which RAW commentator Michael Cole announced that Vega would be moving to SmackDown during the transfer window.

If the creative team decides to replace Vega with another WWE Superstar on RAW, they find an option in Raquel Rodriguez. The former women's champion works alongside Liv Morgan as part of The Judgment Day.

Rodriguez has openly discussed her real-life bond with LWO members and regards the faction as her family. She was previously quoted as saying:

"Trust me, there have been many thoughts of Raquel Rodriguez in the LWO. I would love to be a part of the LWO. Everyone who's in the LWO at the moment are family to me. I started just a little bit before [Cruz] Del Toro signed with NXT. And when he came in, he just immediately felt like a brother to me, and we bonded immediately. He's always been there for me. It's really been hard that we're on separate brands because, again, it's like family. Same thing for Escobar, you know, Santos, he came into WWE, and immediately it just felt like I had another brother in the business." (H/T WrestlingInc)

However, that plan would not be feasible immediately on the red brand as her potential move to LWO would see her turn her face. If Triple H decides to book this angle, he will likely use a fallout between Morgan and Rodriguez to set up the latter's face turn.

Zelina Vega sends a message after split with LWO announced on WWE RAW

Zelina has enjoyed a successful time with LWO and grew closer to everyone in the faction during their time together. She took to social media to say LWO forever and followed it up with a picture of herself and Rey Mysterio, crediting the Hall of Famer for teaching her everything.

Fans wished Vega well for her move to SmackDown, with many noting that she will be on the same brand as Andrade. Additionally, the WWE Universe is rallying behind her as she prepares to pursue new challenges on the blue brand after a memorable run in her previous stint.

