6 times when Roman Reigns entered the Royal Rumble match (and how he performed).

Roman Reigns is all set to defend his Universal Title at the Royal Rumble premium live event against Seth Rollins. Given the history between these two superstars, this match promises to be quite the spectacle.

Regardless of the result, he may still end up in the 30-man main event. It won't be the first time a world champion enters a Rumble match.

Brock Lesnar entered the event in 2020 as the WWE Champion. Moreover, RAW Women's Champion Charlotte has announced that she will enter the women's contest too. This way, it could be possible that we see Reigns as one of the entrants in the Rumble.

The Tribal Chief does have a history in the match, having entered it six times in the past. In this article, let us take a look at the 6 times Roman Reigns entered the Royal Rumble match (and how he performed).

#6. Roman Reigns debuted at the Royal Rumble in 2014

Reigns participated in his first-ever Royal Rumble in 2014. This was the only instance when Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose worked on the same page in the match. He stunned everyone with his dominance as he smashed a 13-year record for most eliminations in a single Rumble match.

The Head of the Table tossed 12 Superstars over the top rope (including Ambrose and Rollins). However, he could only finish as the runner-up after being eliminated by Batista.

#5. Roman Reigns triumphed in 2015

Reigns entered the event the following year at #19. Fans were unhappy at the time as Daniel Bryan had already been eliminated. This made fans taunt every other superstar in the ring.

In the end, The Rock came to the aid of Reigns. The duo fought against the alliance of Kane and Big Show, both of whom Reigns eventually eliminated. Throughout the bout, the Head of the Table was constantly being mocked by fans.

Even The Rock helping Reigns didn't change fans' opinions on the night. He spent 27 minutes and 29 seconds in his pursuit of victory. In the process, he eliminated half a dozen Superstars.

In the end, he would eliminate Rusev to get a shot at headlining WrestleMania. The Rock's perplexed reaction to the crowd following the contest spoke volumes about how the result was received.

