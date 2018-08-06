6 Times SummerSlam was better than WrestleMania

WrestleMania 34 was an overall good show.

WrestleMania, without a doubt, is the biggest wrestling show of the year. It is that time of the year when the WWE bring out some of the best product that it has to offer. It is not just an annual show, it is a whole festival in its own right and there's only one other PPV which comes close to 'Mania in terms of fan interest. Ever since it was first produced back in 1988, SummerSlam has often served as a right second fiddle to 'Mania.

Often credited as The Biggest Show of the Summer, just like WrestleMania, SummerSlam often features the conclusion of marquee feuds that were the feature of WWE programming all throughout Summer. While it is often considered as a smaller show when compared with WrestleMania, SummerSlam has always featured matches and feuds that were on the same level as WrestleMania from that year.

Hence, a comparison between the two shows from the same year seems inevident. At few instances, such as the years 2001 and 2015, featured stunning outings from both shows while others, like 1995, featured two terrible shows.

Usually it is WrestleMania that edges past Summerslam as a better show due to mammoth attendance and the grandeur, but there have been years when Summerslam emerged as a better show. Here are the six times when WWE Biggest Party of the Summer had a better outing than The Grandest Stage of them All.

#6 Summerslam 1993

Bret Hart was the star of that night.

You can compare any pay-per-view in the history of WWE with WrestleMania IX, and it is a guarantee you will eventually end up liking the former. This is how far below the average WrestleMania IX was.

That, however, doesn't mean that SummerSlam 1993 was also a bad show. When compared to WrestleMania IX, it was a gem of a show. Yes, SummerSlam 1993 had a match between Giant Gonzalez and The Undertaker, but every other match was better than the best of teh bookings from 'Mania IX matchcard.

The Tag team match between the Steiner Brothers and The Heavenly Bodies is one of the best tag matches in the history of Summerslam, while Mr Perfect made a Superstar out of Shawn Michaels in their Intercontinental Match.

The night, however, belonged to Bret Hart, who wrestled both Doink the Clown and Jerry Lawler in consecutive matches which And who can forget the memorable celebration of Lex Luger after the main event. In comparison with Hogan winning the title again, that is just pure gold.

