6 top candidates to dethrone the top 6 current champions in WWE

Who will be chosen to wear the championships around their waists next?

For any wrestler around the world, there must be no better feeling than having a gold title belt with WWE's logo around their waist. To make this dream come to reality, Superstars work through pain and injuries in order to prove that they are the best and deserve to be where they are now.

Currently, WWE has six top singles championships on the main roster, along with three tag team championships, and one floating 24/7 Championship.

With so much gold on offer, fans are always hoping and waiting to see their favorite Superstars become champions.

In this article, we will look at six deserving candidates to become the next champions for the company and wear their various championship belts. While a few have already won championships in the past and had good reigns, others have struggled to win a title or have a respectable reign till now.

#6 United States Championship - Rusev

Current Champion: AJ Styles

These two men have had some good encounters in the past

After becoming a record-setting WWE Champion, AJ Styles is back to holding the mid-card title with The O.C. by his side.

As a heel, Styles has managed to already overcome a couple of men who have come after his title. This has allowed him time to hold and elevate the value of the title while further building the strength and threat of The O.C.

Rusev has been missing from the scene for a long time, and now needs to return with a target in mind. Rusev fared very well as a babyface with the WWE Universe, and his Rusev Day gimmick was a hit.

WWE could have the Superstar return with the same gimmick and have him go after the United States Championship once again as the Bulgarian Brute deserves to have a good and long mid-card title reign at this point in his career.

Styles has also given boosts to budding Superstars, and Rusev is one man who can benefit from this, as a feud with one of WWE's biggest Superstars and baddest factions could catapult him back onto the scene in grand fashion.

