×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

6 Top Superstars to miss WWE Super Show-Down?

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.54K   //    06 Oct 2018, 12:19 IST

Numerous superstars have been advertised for the event
Numerous superstars have been advertised for the event

The WWE Super Show-Down is scheduled to begin just a few hours from now, and the hype around the event is unbelievable. To make matters more interesting, Australian superstars The IIconics will be a part of the event which is going to take place in Melbourne, Australia.

There are numerous superstars who are advertised and scheduled to make an appearance at the event. We’ll see legends collide when Triple H comes face to face with The Undertaker for the Last Time Ever, and we’ll watch The Shield goes against the Dogs of War.

Interestingly, no title from Raw will be defended at the pay-per-view which is very unusual. All the superstars holding titles from the red brand will be involved in six-person tag team matches which will eliminate the chances of any title changing hands.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

However, it’s surprising to note that some top superstars from the WWE will be missing out on the event. This is especially surprising with the Evolution PPV just around the corner, and WWE’s need to build a few feuds to take to that PPV.

We know that there is a 14-hour time difference between New York and Melbourne, and a flight time of almost 24 hours. These two factors will be the reason why five of the following top wrestlers and one manager will probably be unable to make it to the grand event.


#1 Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille
Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have been working hard to make their way to the top of the women’s roster. The duo initially made an impact on the main roster by forming a team with Paige called Absolution, and the trio went on a face-hunt as heels.

After Paige was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to a career-ending injury, the both Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have found themselves somewhere between the mid and lower cards, just fighting to stay relevant on the blue brand.

Both the superstars are currently not being used for big events and pay-per-views, and it seems like they won’t even be a part of the roster that will be in Australia. Both women were advertised to be a part of the New York Comic Con, and it seems like they won’t be traveling to down under to join the rest of the roster.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Super ShowDown Australia 2018 Absolution Sasha Banks Finn Balor
Ali Akber
ANALYST
WWE Super Showdown 2018: Things That Could Happen
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Showdown - What Could Happen?
RELATED STORY
6 Superstars who could return at Super Show-Down
RELATED STORY
3 Big Surprises That Could Happen at WWE Super Showdown
RELATED STORY
3 last-minute rumors before WWE Super Showdown 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Tag Teams who could be in contention for the...
RELATED STORY
5 Super Show-Down Rumors The WWE Universe Needs To Know...
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who Carmella could recruit as her new...
RELATED STORY
5 Current WWE losing streaks you might not be aware of
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who are being overlooked by fans
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us