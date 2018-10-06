6 Top Superstars to miss WWE Super Show-Down?

Numerous superstars have been advertised for the event

The WWE Super Show-Down is scheduled to begin just a few hours from now, and the hype around the event is unbelievable. To make matters more interesting, Australian superstars The IIconics will be a part of the event which is going to take place in Melbourne, Australia.

There are numerous superstars who are advertised and scheduled to make an appearance at the event. We’ll see legends collide when Triple H comes face to face with The Undertaker for the Last Time Ever, and we’ll watch The Shield goes against the Dogs of War.

Interestingly, no title from Raw will be defended at the pay-per-view which is very unusual. All the superstars holding titles from the red brand will be involved in six-person tag team matches which will eliminate the chances of any title changing hands.

However, it’s surprising to note that some top superstars from the WWE will be missing out on the event. This is especially surprising with the Evolution PPV just around the corner, and WWE’s need to build a few feuds to take to that PPV.

We know that there is a 14-hour time difference between New York and Melbourne, and a flight time of almost 24 hours. These two factors will be the reason why five of the following top wrestlers and one manager will probably be unable to make it to the grand event.

#1 Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have been working hard to make their way to the top of the women’s roster. The duo initially made an impact on the main roster by forming a team with Paige called Absolution, and the trio went on a face-hunt as heels.

After Paige was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to a career-ending injury, the both Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have found themselves somewhere between the mid and lower cards, just fighting to stay relevant on the blue brand.

Both the superstars are currently not being used for big events and pay-per-views, and it seems like they won’t even be a part of the roster that will be in Australia. Both women were advertised to be a part of the New York Comic Con, and it seems like they won’t be traveling to down under to join the rest of the roster.

Off to NYC ✈️ ... Come meet @sonyadevillewwe, @realpaigewwe & myself at @comic_con at the @glaad Spirit Day Lounge from 3:30-5:30 💙💚💜 @ Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport https://t.co/aRCgRx65s6 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) October 5, 2018

