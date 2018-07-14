6 Underrated wrestlers who need to be pushed NOW.

Ellsworth!!

These are the wrestlers who could bring the sport into the future.

In the world of pro wrestling, there are always going to be different tiers of talent. On the bottom, you have the low card or preliminary wrestlers. These athletes are usually young and/or inexperienced, or relatively new to the company. Then there's the mid card tier, where oftentimes the most technically gifted wrestlers seem to gravitate toward and remain mired in. Finally, there's the main event tier, which is often populated not with the best wrestlers, but those whom the company believes to be the most marketable and likely to draw ratings and ticket sales.

Unfortunately, this system means that a lot of really talented wrestlers get lost in the shuffle. These are men and women who could be top draws if only given the opportunity and the right booking, but instead they dwell much further down the card, often placed into comedy gimmicks or demeaning angles.

It's past time for this practice to change. With the advent of the internet and social media, wrestling fans are making their voices heard more loudly than ever. Here are six underrated wrestlers who need to be pushed now.

#1.Buddy Murphy

If you've seen Buddy Murphy's recent forays into 205 Live, then you know that he is a top-tier athlete and performer easily on the level of AJ Styles and Kenny Omega.

With grace, strength, and incredible conditioning, there really seems to be no flaws in Murphy's game whatsoever. So why is he languishing on WWE's lowest-rated brand? Is it because WWE boss Vince McMahon believes that he isn't handsome enough for a higher spot on the card?

Buddy Murphy deserves better. He belongs in the Intercontinental title picture, and beyond, and fans are starting to realize it. Hopefully, management does so as well in the near future.