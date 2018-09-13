Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
6 Undertaker matches you must see

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.07K   //    13 Sep 2018, 15:47 IST

For over a quarter of a century, the Demon of Death Valley has won practically every accolade in the company

At the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down event, the legendary Undertaker will once again make his presence known inside a WWE ring.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

For over a quarter of a century, the Demon of Death Valley has won practically every accolade in the company, including World Championships, a Royal Rumble victory, and the most incredible streak in WrestleMania history.

Since debuting at the 1990 Survivor Series, the Deadman has had thousands of matches with the company, with plenty of them being instant classics.

He has also revolutionized such demonic bouts like the Hell In A Cell match, as well as the Inferno match alongside his equally demonic brother, Kane.

Here are 6 matches featuring The Undertaker that you can't afford to miss.

#6 Undertaker Vs. Hulk Hogan (Survivor Series 1991)

In his first year in the WWF, The Undertaker created a path of total destruction. Defeating superstar after superstar, it was only a matter of time before the undefeated monster faced off against the patriotic champion, Hulk Hogan.

Despite an early dominant showing by the deadman, the Hulkster took control, channeling the power and belief of all his Hulkamaniacs to turn the tide against the Lord of Darkness.

However, with the help of his creatures of the night (as well as a Steel Chair armed Ric Flair), the Deadman captured his first WWF Championship.

Whilst the reign would last merely days, before dropping the title back to Hogan at 'This Tuesday In Texas', it was the first glimpse of the true unstoppable power of the Phenom.

Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, playing games and eating with friends.
