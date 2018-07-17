6 ways WWE can build Carmella versus Asuka at SummerSlam

Would they fight at the biggest party of the Summer?

Carmella and Asuka went through a good fight inside the ring and in the end, we saw Carmella retain her title against 'The Empress of Tomorrow.'

What transpired during the match is something that can be discussed and taken as a reason or excuse to hide the shortcomings, but we shouldn't forget that this feud is far from over because of the interference from James Ellsworth.

James tried everything from steel chain to spray, but in the end it was Carmella who got the three count. She beat Asuka in the ring and is still your SmackDown Live Women's Champion.

While some don't like the idea of seeing Asuka lose to Carmella, it must be understood that the WWE wants Asuka to win at the biggest party of the summer. It is one of the reasons why Asuka didn't win the title at Extreme Rules.

Although both wrestlers put on a good show, it must be understood that the way any babyface makes it big is by getting pushed down by obstacles or people, and then the way they overcome all of them one by one.

Asuka is on the same path now, and in this article i will take you through the process with which WWE can make Asuka a champion at SummerSlam.

#6 Mellabration turns into Interruption

Empress meets Princess

A great match at a pay-per-view and a win calls for a celebration, but what if the Mellabration is cut short due to the Empress' interruption.

Asuka comes to the ring and then questions Carmella's integrity as a champion, but the question is answered by Ellsworth.

Paige comes to the stage and states that if Asuka defeats Ellsworth, then he will be barred from being at ringside at SummerSlam.

As for the result, your guess is as good as mine.