6 ways WWE can make Super Show-Down a pay-per-view classic

Ray Tang FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.65K // 03 Oct 2018, 13:00 IST

This pay-per-view could be one to remember.

For the first time in its thirty-three year history, WWE will be hosting their first pay-per-view in Australia. It is clear that WWE is trying to host more pay-per-views outside of America, and with Crown Jewel confirmed in November, this is the first year since 2002 that the WWE will hold 3 pay-per-views outside of the United States.

However, despite the positives of the WWE bringing more pay-per-views all over the world, in order for WWE Super Show-Down to be a success, the WWE needs to avoid the mistakes they made at The Greatest Royal Rumble.

Whilst Greatest Royal Rumble was hailed as a political success (as well as the beginning of a 10-year deal), the pay-per-view itself fell a bit flat with a number of matches with no build-up to and a main event that awarded the winner a belt that we haven’t seen since.

WWE has done well so far in giving every match build up and interest for the WWE Universe, but in order for this event to be significant, they will need to do so much more to make this from a good pay-per-view to a memorable one.

#6 Naomi will not be ready for Asuka’s implosion

Asuka may not all be laughs and smiles on the night.

With the exception of Drew McIntyre, every wrestler from the NXT roster that has joined the main card since WrestleMania this year has made little to no impact on the main shows. The IIconics are no different, with their only major impact on the Smackdown brand being their contribution to Charlotte’s title loss when Carmella cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

At WWE Super Show Down, anything far from the IIconics winning their first pay-per-view on their home turf would be a disastrous outcome, considering Naomi and Asuka have very little history as a team.

Whilst the unusual combination of Naomi and Asuka is a refreshing change to the women’s division, it is safe to say both women are better as singles wrestlers. Furthermore, any wrestling fan that followed Asuka in NXT or even her earlier days will vouch how good of a villain she can be.

After Asuka lost her streak at WrestleMania and then failing to claim the Women’s Championship against Carmella in back to back pay-per-views, another loss could cause Asuka to implode on Naomi.

