6 WWE acts that Triple H has benched

Triple H has regularly featured WWE stars like Penta, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and Nia Jax on RAW and SmackDown throughout 2025.

Penta joined the company in January, while Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu both experienced surges in popularity over the last two years. Bookers utilize a handful of performers in every division to keep focus on the product.

While some may enjoy the spotlight each week, others haven't been used on RAW or SmackDown for various reasons. Triple H may like a few of the next names, but he's seemingly benched the next six WWE acts.

#6. Omos is still signed to WWE

The Nigerian Giant was a unique WWE star that Vince McMahon used for special attraction matches. Omos faced Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at PLEs and even won the RAW Tag Team titles alongside AJ Styles.

However, once Triple H took over Creative, Omos disappeared from television. He was last used at the 2024 Andre the Giant Battle Royal, won by Bronson Reed.

Since that time, the imposing performer made his presence known at Japan's Pro Wrestling NOAH and even won the promotion's tag team titles. However, he hasn't competed for the Japanese company since January of this year.

Omos is a great star to use for attraction matches, but The Game hasn't utilized his special aura just yet. Bron Breakker, LA Knight, or even Gunther could have tackled the challenge of beating The Nigerian Giant.

#5. Hikuleo signed with WWE last summer

Hikuleo, the real-life brother of both Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, has been officially signed to WWE for over a year. He could have debuted last summer during his initial signing, but bookers held off.

He could have even been revealed as the fifth member of Solo Sikoa's team for WarGames, but Reed was used instead. There have been several occasions where Hikuleo could have popped up in 2025 as well, especially considering JC Mateo debuted so quickly after his signing.

The former Jeff Cobb only became a free agent this year and already appears regularly, but Triple H has opted not to use Hikuleo for some reason. Even if he debuts soon to help Sikoa oppose Fatu, he was benched for the first year of his WWE career.

#4. Pete Dunne/Tyler Bate are healthy

Injuries are the most common reason for wrestlers being on the bench. That's what happened to former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. Bate was injured while teaming with Pete Dunne as the New Catch Republic.

The Bruiserweight then turned heel and battled R-Truth and Penta. However, once Bate healed, the duo resumed teaming when WWE started its European tour ahead of WrestleMania 41.

The duo hasn't been used on television since. Dunne has been credited as a backstage producer for Speed, but both stars are now healthy. The New Day could use a fresh challenge on RAW.

#3. Pretty Deadly is stuck on SmackDown

One promising team that has been omitted from the recent chaos in the SmackDown tag team division is Pretty Deadly. The duo were a major part of the division before the Showcase of the Immortals.

It appeared as if Kit Wilson and Elton Prince were turning face during their feud with DIY. But once the Street Profits won the WWE Tag Team titles, it felt like Pretty Deadly were put on the back burner.

Fraxiom also debuted and has been involved in the Wyatt Sicks drama. Pretty Deadly has a unique blend of comedy, in-ring skills, and psychology, so perhaps Triple H should send them to RAW since SmackDown's tag division is loaded.

#2. The LWO's usage coincides with Rey Mysterio's health

When WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is healthy, the LWO is regularly featured. They battled Chad Gable and American Made on the Road to WrestleMania, but Mysterio was injured on the night before the two-night event.

Rey Fenix replaced the legend at The Show of Shows, losing to Gable's alter ego El Grande Americano. Since Mysterio has been out of action, only Dragon Lee was used more than once on RAW. He fell to Fenix and Gable in a Money in the Bank qualifier.

Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro are the LWO's tag team, but were benched in favor of Mysterio and whoever Triple H wanted to tag with him at the time. Del Toro competed at Worlds Collide, but has not appeared much on RAW.

#1. Ludwig Kaiser could be a player in the future

Gunther's former associate, Ludwig Kaiser, hasn't been on RAW much lately. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Midway through his first reign as World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther implored Ludwig Kaiser to break out on his own to make an impact. He wasn't used in many (if any) of The Ring General's title feuds, and notably not during his most recent conflict with Jey Uso.

Kaiser was building momentum in the mid-card scene against Dunne, Penta, and Sheamus in early 2025. But once the build to WrestleMania 41 began, the former Imperium member disappeared from TV screens.

He was one of the most intriguing stars on RAW for months, and his absence is disappointing since RAW spends time featuring Netflix celebrities instead of full-time stars like Kaiser. Perhaps he'll re-emerge to turn on Gunther and challenge him at some point.

